Bournemouth want to sign Scott Hogan from Aston Villa, according to a report by the Express and Star.

The Cherries are considering a move for the striker as they prepare for life in the Championship next season.

Their new boss, Jason Tindall, may hand Hogan an escape route from Villa Park. He impressed on loan at Birmingham City during the second-half of last season and chipped in with seven goals for the Midlands side.

Hogan, who is 28 years old, could be allowed to leave Aston Villa this summer as he only has a year left on his contract with the Premier League side. Dean Smith’s men have also loaned him out to Sheffield United and Stoke City over recent times.

The former non-league forward of Halifax Town and Hyde burst onto the scene in the Football League for Rochdale and earned a move to Brentford after scoring 19 goals in League Two.

He then bagged 21 goals in 36 games for the Bees and has seemed to find his goal scoring touch of three years ago at Griffin Park at Birmingham.



Hogan has struggled to find form at Villa Park and has managed just 10 goals since signing for the Midlands side for a hefty fee of £12 million. All signs are pointing towards him leaving them permanently over the coming weeks.

It will be interested to see if Birmingham move in for him again but their change of manager to Aitor Karanka could change their transfer plans.

