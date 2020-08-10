Stoke City could loan out Josh Tymon next season, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

The Potters are weighing up whether to let him leave to get more first-team experience.

Michael O’Neill’s side have signed left-back Morgan Fox after he left Sheffield Wednesday in a deal that may see Tymon fall further down the pecking order at the Bet365 Stadium.

Tymon, who is 21 years old, joined Stoke in 2017 from Hull City and penned a five-year deal. However, he has since struggled for game time with the Staffordshire side and has made just nine appearances in all competitions.

He has found himself out on loan at MK Dons and Portuguese outfit Famalicao and could potentially shipped out for a third stint away this summer.

Tymon rose up through the youth ranks at local side Hull and was tipped for a big future in his early career. Steve Bruce handed him his Tigers’ debut in an FA Cup tie against Bury in January 2016 at the tender age of 16.

He went onto play 13 more appearances for his hometown club but rejected new contract offers by the Yorkshire side after their relegation from the Premier League and subsequently linked up with Stoke.

Tymon needs to be playing regular football to avoid his career fizzling out after early promise. He could be a target for League One clubs or abroad if O’Neill makes him available for loan for the next campaign.

Should Stoke loan out Tymon?