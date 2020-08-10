According to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, Leeds United have beaten numerous clubs, including perennial SPL winners Celtic, in the race to land Wigan starlet Joe Gelhardt. The Latics youngster will be unveiled today.

Wigan are in the depths of administration and this has led to them needing to drag in as much money as possible to remain solvent. With the season finished, with relegation confirmed and with fans locked out due to Covid-19, the only way this is viable is through player sales.

Clubs have been lining up to cherry-pick the Latics talent pool and youngsters have already moved to Premier League clubs. Highly regarded defender Antonee Robinson seems set for Sheffield United and now it appears that Leeds United are set to announce the capture of rated young striker Gelhardt.

The Liverpool-born youngster has been on the Latics books since he was a youngster but the need to even things out financially might mean that a decision to sell comes above his obvious potential. It’s been a speedy rise up through the ranks for the 17-year-old who only progressed from the youth set-up at the DW Stadium to the Under-18s at the start of last season.

Ahead of this season, it was a further promotion from the Under-18s to the first-team squad and it is a move that has seen the teenager develop much further. Since the leap forward to the first-team set-up, Gelhardt made 18 appearances in this season’s Sky Bet Championship campaign, scoring 1 goal.

However, Football Insider, referencing a ‘Celtic source’, say that the Bhoys “have been told” that Gelhardt is “heading to Elland Road in a deal that was agreed last week and is now on the verge of being announced.”

Football Insider goes on to add that all is pretty much set and that personal terms have been agreed with Leeds United with only “a few paperwork details left to finalise.”

Leeds United have already announced permanent deals for winger Helder Costa and goalkeeper Illan Meslier and it looks likely that Gelhardt will be confirmed deal no.3 for the newly-promoted Whites.

Are Leeds United right to pursue a player like Gelhardt or are bigger names needed?