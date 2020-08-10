Rotherham United are closing in on a move to sign ex-Blackburn Rovers striker Dominic Samuel, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

The Millers are set to bolster their attack ahead of their return to the Championship by bringing the forward to the New York Stadium.

Samuel, who is 26 years old, has been released by Blackburn after three years at Ewood Park.

He joined Tony Mowbray’s side in 2017 from Reading and helped them win promotion from League One during his first season at the club. The ex-England Under-19 international made 59 appearances for the Lancashire side during his time there, chipping in with 10 goals.

Samuel started his career at Reading and went onto play 16 times for their first-team, as well as spend time out on loan from the Madejski Stadium at Colchester United, Dagenham and Redbridge, Coventry City and Ipswich Town before leaving for Blackburn permanently.

Rotherham were promoted last season at the first time of asking from the third tier and are set to land him to prepare for next season.

Paul Warne’s side have so far managed to sign highly-rated winger Mikel Millar from Hamilton Academical this summer but have their sights set on securing some more deals.

Samuel will be a shrewd signing for the Millers if they can get the move over the line this week. He has Championship experience and will give the Yorkshire side more options and depth in attack.

Would you be happy with this signing, RUFC fans?