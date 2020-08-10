According to BBC Sport, an unnamed Championship club have had a seven-figure bid for Barnsley linked Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes rejected.

Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes’ performances over the course of the 2019/20 campaign have seen him linked with a move to the Championship. Barnsley have been heavily linked with the Australian striker and now, a fresh report has provided an update on the interest surrounding his name.

According to BBC Sport, an unnamed Championship club has had a seven-figure bid for Dykes turned down by Livingston. It is the third offer the Scottish side have received for Dykes, having also rejected two offers from Barnsley for the striker.

Dykes’ performances made his a standout player for Livingston last summer. In all competitions, the forward found the back of the net on 12 occasions, also laying on an impressive 10 assists in 33 games across all competitions.

With two years remaining on his contract, Livingston will not be letting Dykes leave on the cheap, especially given just how important he was for the club last season.

Dykes, who can play anywhere across the front three, started his career in Australia before spending a brief stint with the Queen of the South academy, returning to Australia less than a year later. He then returned to Queen of the South in 2016 and went on to play 136 times for QotS, scoring 24 and providing 32 assists in the process.

