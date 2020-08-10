According to The Athletic journalist Michael Bailey, Fulham are set to sign Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu on loan ahead of Norwich City.

Ethan Ampadu: Norwich City would’ve loved to loan him in for next season. DM role plus CB cover. But it isn’t going to happen. Chelsea now have a Premier League option, just down the road. So I believe a loan to Fulham is likely.#NCFC @TheAthleticUK — Michael Bailey (@michaeljbailey) August 9, 2020

Young Chelsea star Ethan Ampadu has spent the last season on loan in Germany with RB Leipzig. Now, with the Bundesliga season over, the former Exeter City starlet has returned to Stamford Bridge.

Ahead of next season, it looks like Ampadu is set for another loan move away from Chelsea. This time, a stay in England looks to be on the cards. As per Michael Bailey, Ampadu looks set to join Fulham on loan, remaining in the Premier League for the 2020/21 campaign.

Norwich City had hoped to bring the youngster in on loan to fill the defensive midfield role and provide cover at centre-back. However, it seems that Scott Parker’s newly-promoted Fulham have won the battle for his signature.

While on loan in Germany, Ampadu has notched up seven appearances across all competitions, struggling for game time in the Bundesliga.

Ampadu, 19, is a highly rated young talent and has played 12 times for Chelsea’s senior side since making the move to Stamford Bridge from Exeter City in 2017. He made his breakthrough into senior football with the Grecians, playing 13 times for their senior side.

