According to a report from the Northern Echo, Ipswich Town have made a “final approach” to free agent Luke Garbutt, with Sunderland also chasing a deal.

Defender Luke Garbutt is a free agent after leaving Everton earlier this summer. His deal with the Premier League side came to an end and now, he is free to look for other clubs as a free agent.

Amid his release, Garbutt has been attracting plenty of interest from League One sides. Loan club Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Garbutt and now, an update has emerged regarding their rumoured pursuit of the full-back.

It is said that the Tractor Boys have made their “final approach” to try and bring Garbutt back to Portman Road on a permanent basis. Discussions have been held between the two so with a final offer on the table, it awaits to be seen if an agreement can be reached.

Sunderland are looking to battle Ipswich for Garbutt’s services, with Black Cats boss Phil Parkinson keen to add him to his ranks ahead of next season.

Garbutt, 27, played in 30 games across all competitions for Ipswich last season. He scored six goals and laid on three assists, proving to be a danger from set-pieces.

Over the course of his career, as well as playing 12 times for Everton’s senior side, Garbutt has spent time on loan with Cheltenham Town, Colchester United, Fulham, Wigan Athletic, Oxford United and most recently, Ipswich.

