The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall is wanted by Sheffield United and Burnley.

Middlesbrough. Want Ben Gibson back from Burnley but only on loan. Norwich also interested. Burnley would go for Worrall at Forest if raise funds. Sheff U also keen on Worrall. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 9, 2020

Nottingham Forest right-back Matty Cash has been attracting significant interest from the Premier League in the run-up to next season. Now, it has emerged that he is not the only Forest defender attracting top-flight attention.

As per The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, centre-back Joe Worrall is also on the radar of Premier League clubs. Nixon reports that both Sheffield United and Burnley are interested in Worrall this summer.

Worrall has been a mainstay in Nottingham Forest’s defence since the arrival of Sabri Lamouchi. The Forest academy graduate played in all 46 Championship games, scoring one goal and providing four assists in total. Overall, he has now notched up 102 appearances for Forest across all competitions.

Worrall has impressed at Championship level and given that he is only 23, still has plenty of growing left to do. With Nottingham Forest failing to win promotion to the Premier League, it will be interesting to see if he is tempted away from the City Ground, with Sheffield United and Burnley lurking.

Since breaking into senior football, Worrall has also spent time on loan with Dagenham and Redbridge and Rangers.

