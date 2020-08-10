According to a report from Turkish news outlet Fanatik, Trabzonspor are interested in signing West Brom attacker Oliver Burke.

Oliver Burke’s time with West Brom has not gone as he would have hoped since joining from RB Leipzig. He has struggled to make an impact, resulting in loan spells with Celtic and Deportivo Alaves. Now, he has been linked with a move away from the Hawthorns.

As per a report from Turkish news outlet Fanatik, Super Lig champions Trabzonspor are interested in bringing Burke to Turkey. The club have just won the league under the management of former Chelsea coach Eddie Newton and could look to recruit Burke ahead of next season.

The report states that if the fee is reasonable, Trabzonspor will press on with a move to bring Burke to Turkey.

Burke’s time with West Brom has seen him play 24 times across all competitions since signing in 2017. In the process, he has found the back of the net once, also laying on three assists. With the Baggies returning to the Premier League, it awaits to be seen what Slaven Bilic and co have planned for the Scottish forward.

With Alaves, Burke scored one goal and provided two assists in 32 games, either playing on the wing or through the middle.

West Brom fans, would you be in favour of Burke remaining or would you sell him this summer?

