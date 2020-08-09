According to Simon Jones, writing for the Mail Online, Leeds United have enquired about Chelsea starlet Conor Gallagher. Jones writes that the Whites are “among the clubs to have made enquiries” about the rated Chelsea youngster.

Gallagher has been at Stamford Bridge since 2008, signing for Chelsea from youth side Epsom Eagles. Since 2016, the young midfielder has moved up the youth ranks at the Blues as well as with the England set-up.

Gallagher is highly rated at Chelsea but has failed to break into thinking there and has, instead, had to be content with loan moves out of the London club to gain first-team experience.

That first loan was at Charlton (August 2019-Jan 2020) and saw the youngster make 26 appearances in a struggling Addicks outfit, scoring 6 goals and providing 4 assists. He then moved to Swansea City for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign, adding 7 more assists to his Sky Bet Championship total in 21 games for the Swans.

Leeds United are among a number of sides who have asked to be kept informed about Gallagher’s situation with the Blues and this includes sides across the Premier League and the Sky Bet Championship.

Newly promoted Leeds United will have piqued Chelsea interest with the development job that they achieved with Brighton loanee Ben White. Chelsea is, says the Mail’s Jones, thought “to be leaning towards sending him out on another loan rather than selling at this stage.”

A loan deal would likely suit Leeds United down to the ground and would give the Whites the opportunity to have see them have a real talent in their ranks.

