According to the Daily Mail’s Simon Jones, Leeds United are interested in Slavia Prague striker Nicolae Stanciu. Writing in the Mail Online portal, Jones says that the Whites “have asked about” the Romanian international.

Stanciu joined Romanian side Slavia Prague from Saudi Arabian side Ahli for a fee of £3.6m in July 2019. His short stay at the club, he joined them from Sparta Prague for £9m in late-January 2019, saw him make 10 appearances where he scored 2 goals and 3 assists.

His stats for this season have seen him make 40 appearances, including 6 in the Champions League Group stage, and he has scored 4 goals and provided 12 assists across all competitions. The 4 goals and 8 of the assists have come in Czech football’s top-tier competition – the Fortuna Liga.

Leeds United relied heavily on Patrick Bamford last season to lead the line in Marcelo Bielsa’s favoured ‘one-up-top’ formation. Bamford repaid that faith with a club-high 16-goal return. However, there are many thoughts that more depth is needed with the strikers at Elland Road.

Stanciu would definitely provide that depth as well as a challenge to Bamford. He’s a 37-cap, 10-goal Romainian international, his last appearance for the national side coming in November last year in a 5-0 loss to Spain. He is also a player who has accrued £25.55m in transfer fees from sides wanting to buy his services.

The upshot of Leeds United asking about the availability of Stanciu, according to the Mail Online’s Jones, is that the Whites have been told the striker is available for £7m. At that price, it might be something that tempts the Whites to buy.

Should Leeds United be looking at the likes of Nicolae Stanciu or setting the bar much higher?