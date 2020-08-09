Sheffield Wednesday were able to solve one of their major problems last season.

Before, they really struggled with creativity because of a lack of pace. None of their players had any real speed and that meant it was really tough to create opportunities. It got so bad that even the addition of Rolando Aarons was a godsend.

This year, the team took a huge improvement in this regard. Kadeem Harris and Jacob Murphy both had great seasons and really added something different to the team. Without them you dread to think what could have happened this season.

But now Murphy needs replacing. He was only signed on loan and no one is sure if the Owls will be able to get him back for next season. We’ve already looked at some free agents Wednesday could sign but now let’s take a look at some players who impressed in Sky Bet League One this season.