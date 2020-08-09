Brentford have a knack of bringing in players of value at a low price, getting the best out of them and then selling them on for a big profit. That is what happened with striker Neal Maupay and it looks likely that Said Benrahma could be the next one on that production line.

Chelsea were a side already said to be heavily interested in the Algerian, this initial interest being promoted by the following tweet:

Bouhafsi works for RMC Sport and this declared interest needs to be taken seriously. It was enough to get Chelsea fans talking at the time and genuinely excited over the possibility that the Algerian hotshot could be joining the Blues.

That excited chatter has picked up some since Chelsea star Willian announced that he was leaving the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Of course, Chelsea interest in Benrahma boils down to two main elements: goals and assists. Benrahma made 91 appearances for the Bees over the past two seasons, scoring 28 goals and providing 27 assists over his time at the club.

A brace against Derby County on July 11 made it 17 goals and 9 assists for the Algerian last season. That was his last goalscoring exploits for the club this season with Brentford losing in extra time in the Play-Off Final against Fulham.

With Willian announcing his departure, the Twitter chatter has sparked back up again. Here is a collection of things that these Blues fans are saying.

