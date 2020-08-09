Brentford have a knack of bringing in players of value at a low price, getting the best out of them and then selling them on for a big profit. That is what happened with striker Neal Maupay and it looks likely that Said Benrahma could be the next one on that production line.

Chelsea were a side already said to be heavily interested in the Algerian, this initial interest being promoted by the following tweet:

#Chelsea have entered into talks with Said #Benrahma's representatives. Chelsea have formally expressed an interest in the player to Brentford. Leicester and Arsenal interested. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) June 15, 2020

Bouhafsi works for RMC Sport and this declared interest needs to be taken seriously. It was enough to get Chelsea fans talking at the time and genuinely excited over the possibility that the Algerian hotshot could be joining the Blues.

That excited chatter has picked up some since Chelsea star Willian announced that he was leaving the Stamford Bridge outfit.

A OPEN LETTER TO THE FANS OF @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/ZUUEfwnx5d — Willian (@willianborges88) August 9, 2020

Of course, Chelsea interest in Benrahma boils down to two main elements: goals and assists. Benrahma made 91 appearances for the Bees over the past two seasons, scoring 28 goals and providing 27 assists over his time at the club.

A brace against Derby County on July 11 made it 17 goals and 9 assists for the Algerian last season. That was his last goalscoring exploits for the club this season with Brentford losing in extra time in the Play-Off Final against Fulham.

With Willian announcing his departure, the Twitter chatter has sparked back up again. Here is a collection of things that these Blues fans are saying.

Ziyech replaces Pedro

Benrahma to replace Willian 🤔

Chelsea make this happen — TíMóR!💨 (@timori_) August 9, 2020

Now that Willian is gone can we please get Benrahma. Cause Mason Mount is extremely useless at the wing. — Opara (@mallam_cofii) August 9, 2020

Surely there will be a Willian replacement at @ChelseaFC . Has to be Benrahma to me or Zaha — 🦏⚽️مُبِينٍ Mubeen۳۱۳⚽️🦏 (@MoMubeen313) August 9, 2020

Benrahma to Chelsea now Willian has gone? — ROSSii (@MrROSSii1990) August 9, 2020

Willian is saying goodbye 😥 Can't wait for Benrahma announcement 🔥💪😁 https://t.co/P3JWGhC30D — El-smif (@SufyanMHassan1) August 9, 2020

With Willian leaving I’ll take Buendia or Benrahma — ATO (@kwamena_ii) August 8, 2020

With Willian gone, it's time for Callum Hudson-Odoi to step up and prove his worth of 130k. We would need another versatile winger, to have a complete attack now. Hoping Chelsea are watching Benrahma — Udit (@udngrChels) August 9, 2020

So Pedro and Willian both confirmed their departure.

Now Chelsea need more than one individual for each positions to complement with the depth. Benrahma would be perfect to start with. Kovacic, Kante and Havertz is one amazing midfield.

Our current defence needs a revamp. Whole. — Conte FourNil (@ConteFournil) August 9, 2020

Now we should go for Said Benrahma/Jeremie Boga foer Willian’s backup. Get it done @ChelseaFC — .execute. (@arepfiz13) August 9, 2020

Would Brentford's Said Benrahma be an ideal replacement for the departing Willian?