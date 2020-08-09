Swansea City have made a bid to sign Southend United’s Charlie Kelman according to a report from the Echo News.

Even though the 18-year-old striker was born in Basildon, he actually spent most of his youth in Texas. That means he was in the FC Dallas youth system and has also been capped by the USA U20s. He is eligible to play both the USA and England. After moving back to England, Kelman would join Southend’s academy.

This has been a fantastic season for Kelman as he has broken into the Southend first team and is already their top man upfront. This season he was their top scorer after scoring seven goals. This might not be the highest tally in the world but he did outdo many of his more experienced teammates. This has led to plenty of interest with Tottenham making a bid earlier in the year. Southend chose to reject that offer.

Now though Swansea are very interested in signing Kelman with this report stating that they have already made a bid to sign him. But despite the Swans being keen to sign the young striker, don’t expect him to be playing at the Liberty Stadium next season even if the deal is completed. It is believed that should Kelman sign for Swansea, he’ll be heading back to America on loan. The Swans have links with DC United in the MLS and Kelman will likely be sent there on loan if he is to sign for the South Wales side.

Would Kelman be a good signing for Swansea?