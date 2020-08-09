Accrington Stanley are planning to swoop for Celtic’s Conor Hazard according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper, who has been capped once by Northern Ireland, started his career at Cliftonville but was soon spotted and signed by Celtic. Despite being seen as a goalkeeper with a lot of promise, he hasn’t made a single league appearance for the Scottish giants. Instead, he has been out on loan and has spent time at clubs such as Falkirk, Partick Thistle and Dundee.

Now it appears that Hazard might be on the move permanently. This report states that Accrington are planning to sign him but not on loan. In what is a rare move for the Lancashire club famous for a milk advert many decades ago, they are planning to sign a player for a fee. However, it makes sense to do so for Hazard as he is a young player who could be sold on for a lot more if he hits good form while at Accrington.

This is something Celtic are happy to comply with but they are planning for any future sale of Hazard as well. The deal will only go ahead if they have a substantial sell-on clause in the move. This means should Accrington go on to sell the goalkeeper for a profit, Celtic will get their share of it as well. But if Accrington want to complete this deal, they will have to work quickly as it is said other teams are interested in signing him.

