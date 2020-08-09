According to The News, Portsmouth’s bid to sign defender Charlie Mulgrew from Blackburn Rovers has hit the buffers.

Defender Charlie Mulgrew has fallen down the pecking order with Blackburn Rovers. He spent the first half of last season on loan with Wigan Athletic before returning in January, playing only once for Rovers after returning.

Now, it has been claimed that Mulgrew’s proposed move away from Blackburn Rovers has “hit the buffers”. Portsmouth had hoped to bring Mulgrew down to Fratton Park but negotiations are rumoured to have broken down after the two parties could not come to an agreement.

A move away from Ewood Park could await Mulgrew this summer. Blackburn are looking to reduce their wage bill and Mulgrew could be sold as a result. A loan deal with Portsmouth is still possible but as it stands a deal has not been agreed.

Mulgrew, 34, has been with Rovers since August 2016, signing from Scottish side Celtic. Overall, Mulgrew has scored 27 goals and laid on six assists in 109 games across all competitions, being given the captain’s armband by Tony Mowbray.

While on loan with Wigan, Mulgrew played 13 times, laying on one assist. The Scottish international is vastly experienced, notching up only 450 career appearances. Along the way, he has played for Celtic, Dundee United, Wolves, Southend United, Aberdeen and Southend United.

