Brentford are plotting a move to sign Oldham Athletic’s Tom Hamer according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The Bees need to bounce back from one of the biggest disappointments of the club’s life. They reached the Sky Bet Championship play-off final and faced off with their West London rivals Fulham, a prime opportunity to overtake one of their most fierce rivals. They would end up losing 2-1 in extra time to the Cottagers, condemning them to another season in the Sky Bet Championship. It will also likely lead to many of their star players leaving this summer.

But Brentford are going to continue doing their thing and continuing the strategy that got them to the play-off final. What they have been doing so well is that they are able to spot young, talented players and help them to progress to the next level in West London. They then either become stars with Brentford or get sold on for a large fee which also helps with recruitment.

And the player they believe could be their next star is Hamer. The 20-year-old defender, who can play on the right or centre of defence, is one of Sky Bet League Two’s best-kept secrets. He came through the Oldham academy and has already made over 70 appearances for the Latics despite his young age. But now Brentford are hoping to lure him to West London and with Oldham not looking like they are progressing, it will be a very tempting move for the youngster.

