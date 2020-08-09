As per a report from Gloucestershire Live, former Leeds United and Charlton Athletic attacker Luke Varney is training with Burton Albion.

Burton Albion have brought Varney in to train with their squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign. The 37-year-old previously spent a year and a half with the Brewers and links up with Jake Buxton, who he played alongside with Derby County.

With Varney available for nothing, it awaits to be seen if Burton Albion look to reunite with the forward this summer.

Varney has bags of experience at Football League level, making a prolific breakthrough with Crewe Alexandra before linking up with Charlton Athletic in 2007.

Since then, the forward has gone on to play for Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Blackpool, Portsmouth, Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town, Burton Albion and most recently, Cheltenham Town.

Burton have already signed four players this summer. Jake Buxton is making his mark on the squad, bringing in Neal Eardley, Charles Vernam, Michael Bostwick and Steven Lawless. Should Varney be added to the side as well? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

