Swansea are in talks with Middlesbrough’s Daniel Ayala over a potential move according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 29-year-old defender started his career in his native Spain in the academy of Sevilla. He was however snapped up by Liverpool. He’d make five league appearances for the Reds as well as having loan spells with Hull City and Derby County. He’d move to Norwich City in 2011 but he struggled with injuries and was shipped out on loan to Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough. He would go on to make the latter move a permanent one.

And while Ayala was a fan favourite at Middlesbrough in his seven years at the club, being a key reason as to why they were promoted in 2016, his last year at the club was not a good one. He struggled with injuries and didn’t seem to be favoured by head coach Jonathan Woodgate. Even when Woodgate left and was replaced by Neil Warnock, he wasn’t able to get back into the first team. It was therefore no surprise then that he was released by Middlesbrough at the end of his contract this summer.

This is where Swansea are hoping to move in and sign Ayala. With Leeds United seemingly dropping their interest in him following their promotion, the Swans hope to add an experienced defender to their back four. The only issue they face is agreeing personal terms with him. This report suggests that Ayala has quite high demands and that Swansea may struggle to meet them.

Would Ayala be a good signing for Swansea?