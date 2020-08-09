Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town are interested in signing Leicester City’s Daniel Iversen on loan according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

Blackburn desperately need a new goalkeeper going into the new season. Last year, their number one was Christian Walton but he was only signed on loan. He has now returned to Brighton and Hove Albion and it doesn’t appear that he will be returning to Lancashire. They did have Jayson Leutwiler has their reserve goalkeeper but he has been released. Huddersfield are in a similar situation with their number one being Ben Hamer, a loan keeper that has now returned his parent club.

It appears that neither side want to sign a shot-stopper on a permanent deal and are looking towards the loan market. And the goalkeeper that both sides are giving a close is Iversen.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper, who has been capped 16 times by the Denmark U21s, started in his native Denmark in the academy of Esbjerg. But he was snapped by up by Leicester City as a youngster and has been progressing through their youth system ever since. He hasn’t made a league appearance for the Foxes yet but he has had loan spells with Oldham Athletic and Rotherham United.

After being on loan with a Sky Bet League One side, and doing very well with them as Rotherham were promoted, it is only natural that Leicester would want to see him play at a Sky Bet Championship side. The question now is whether he heads to Yorkshire or Lancashire.

Would Iversen be a good signing for either of these sides?