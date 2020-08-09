For Leeds United fans, it was a long wait before promotion back to the Premier League was confirmed after this season’s strivings. It was a promotion earned over the course of the season, a season including both crests and troughs of a rolling wave.

16 years, 15 managers, over 740 games and much heartache. That’s what it took and at the end of all of that, it was manager 15 in Marcelo Bielsa who earned the eternal thanks of Whites fans after guiding them to the promised land. For these fans, it will be 38 games of anticipation.

That anticipation has already started. Player after player has been lined up and linked to the Whites ahead of next season and their first back in the Premier League. Leeds United fans will be the first to admit that the current squad needs strengthening. They are not that short-sighted that they would accept that the squad which romped the Sky Bet Championship would hold their own in the Premier League.

Here is a brace of players who have been linked with the Whites over recent days – values taken from Transfermarkt website.

Ben White (Brighton – value £4.95m): Leeds United brought in the young Dorset-born lad and turned him from a relative nobody to a definite somebody. He oozed class from his first game at Elland Road and rarely put a foot wrong in the West Yorkshire club’s 2019/20 promotion campaign. His performances have not only raised his profile in football but also the price that any interested side would want to pay. Leeds United have already had two nibbles, the latest being a £22m bid knocked back by Brighton. Expectations are that it will take nearer £30m to land him.

Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea – value £12.6m): Belgian Batshuayi landed at Chelsea in early July 2016 with a £35.1m move from Ligue 1 side Marseille. Since arriving at the London club, the 26-year-old has been out on loan to Borussia Dortmund (Jan-June 2018), Valencia (Aug 2018-Jan 2019) and Crystal Palace (Jan 2019-June 2019). This season has seen him make 16 appearances for Chelsea (1 goal/1 assist) as part of just 77 games (25 goals/6 assists) for the Blues. The Sun report that the Belgian has been offered to Leeds in a cut-price deal by his agents. This would still cost the Whites around £25m.

