QPR are ‘finalising’ a deal to sign Luke Amos on a permanent basis from Tottenham Hotspur, as per a report by TalkSPORT.

The midfielder impressed on loan with Mark Warburton’s side last season and they are set to see off competition from fellow Championship side Middlesbrough to land him.

Amos, who is 23 years old, made 35 appearances for the Hoops in all competitions in the last campaign.

Bringing him to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on a permanent deal will be a shrewd bit of business by the R’s if they get it over the line. He is young and adds more options and depth to their midfield department.

Spurs are letting him leave for the sake of his career as he hasn’t managed to get regular game time with the Premier League side.

Amos is a product of their academy but has only made one senior appearance for the London club. He has been loaned out to Southend United and Stevenage in the past.

QPR are hoping for a busy summer as Warburton looks to strengthen his squad. They started last season well but fell off as the campaign progressed so they will be looking to be more consistent next term.

They face a real battle to hold onto Ebe Eze and Ryan Manning over the coming weeks as both have top flight interest. However, bringing in Amos will be a boost to their fans and they will be hoping they seal the deal soon.

Will Amos be a good signing for QPR?