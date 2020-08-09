Swansea City’s Connor Roberts is on the ‘radar’ of Sheffield United, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Sheff U. Want an extra left back. Connor Roberts at Swansea now on radar. As well as Cash. (@reluctantnicko)

The Blades could move for the Swans’ defender this summer. They raided the Liberty Stadium last summer to lure Oli McBurnie to Bramall Lane and may swoop for his former teammate now.

Roberts, who is 24 years old, has had an impressive past couple of seasons for the Welsh side and helped them get into the Play-Offs this past campaign under Steve Cooper.

Sheffield United are no strangers to delving into the Championship for reinforcements and have brought in the likes of Ben Osborn, Luke Freeman and Jack Robinson from the second tier since their promotion.

Chris Wilder loves having depth in his squad and Roberts would be an ideal full-back to compete with George Baldock on the right hand side.

The Wales international has progressed up through the Swansea academy and has now played 106 games for the club, chipping in with six goals.

He has also had loan spells away at Yeovil Town, Bristol Rovers and Middlesbrough in the past for first-team experience.

Swansea fans will be hoping they keep hold of their key players like Roberts over the coming weeks to stand in good stead to make another promotion push next term. However, Sheffield United could test their resolve this summer and make a move for him.



Will Roberts stay at Swansea?