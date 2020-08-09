Ipswich Town ‘could move’ for free agent goalkeeper David Cornell, as detailed in a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

The Tractor Boys are interested in signing ex-Bolton Wanderers ‘keeper Remi Matthews but could turn to Cornell if they miss out on signing him to Sunderland.

Cornell, who is 29 years old, is available on a free after leaving Northampton Town.

Paul Lambert’s side are in the hunt for some competition between the sticks with Tomas Holy for the next campaign.

Cornell is an experienced ‘keeper in the Football League and has racked up over 150 appearances to date.

The ex-Wales Under-21 international started his career at local side Swansea City and rose up through the youth ranks at the Liberty Stadium. He made his first and only first-team appearance for the Swans in a League Cup tie against Scunthorpe United in August 2009.

Cornell enjoyed loan spells away from Swansea with the likes of Port Talbot Town, Hereford United, St Mirren and Portsmouth before he was released at the end of the 2014/15 season.

He subsequently joined Oldham Athletic on a free transfer and made 17 appearances for the Latics in League One in his single campaign at the club.

Cornell was then snapped up by Northampton in 2016 and has been there since. The Cobblers played their football in League One for his first two years at the club but they were relegated in the 2017/18 campaign.

Northampton are now back in the third tier but Cornell won’t be with them.

Should Ipswich move for Cornell?