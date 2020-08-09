According to Sun journalist Alan Nixon on his personal Twitter feed (below), Leeds United midfield lynchpin Kalvin Phillips is set to hold discussions with Marcelo Bielsa over a future decision which might affect his game-time at Elland Road.

Leeds. Kalvin Phillips wants talks with Bielsa about his international future. Jamaica very serious as revealed. But needs to know if this would be a disruption to playing in Prem this season. #priorities — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 9, 2020

Phillips has been a revelation for Leeds United since Marcelo Bielsa arrived at Elland Road. Before the luminary Argentinian rocked up in West Yorkshire, Phillips was an archetypal box-to-box midfielder. When Bielsa told the Wortley-born Phillips where he wanted him to play, he was a little taken aback.

However, Bielsa gets his way at Elland Road and Kalvin Phillips is a player transformed. He’s gone from that energetic box-to-box player and is now an integral cog in the way that Argentine Bielsa sets up the system at Leeds United.

Phillips provides that security in front of the Leeds United defence, almost like Claude Makelele did for Real Madrid. He breaks up opposition attacks and snuffs out their threats. However, the Leeds lad is more than a defensive enforcer.

His range of passing and eye for a pass is essential in helping to get Leeds United on the move. He switches the Whites from defensive to attacking transition with ease and it is clear to see just what Marcelo Bielsa saw in Kalvin Phillips.

Added to this, the improvements have also been noted by England boss Gareth Southgate who has been seen watching him at Elland Road. It is also being reported that the Jamaican national side are interested, hence Nixon’s tweet.

What Phillips obviously wants to know is whether whatever international decision he makes will impact on his selection at Elland Road. A sit-down with Marcelo Bielsa will reveal all of that and set the young Whites starlet’s mind at rest.

Who should Kalvin Phillips choose for his international future?