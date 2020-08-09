According to the Daily Mail’s Mail Online portal, Leeds United are going to be involved in a three-way battle for Liverpool wing star Harry Wilson. The reason for this is that Southampton have now joined the Whites and Newcastle United who both have an interest in the 23-year-old.

With just a single appearance for the Reds first team, a 25-minute FA Cup appearance against Plymouth in 2017, Wilson has seen the majority of his time away from Anfield on a series of loan deals.

The youngster first enjoyed a short-term loan deal at Hull City where he impressed with 7 goals and 4 assists in just 14 games. During the 2018/19 season he impressed even more at Derby County with 18 goals and 6 assists in 50 appearances.

This season he has stood out in a relegated Bournemouth side, scoring 7 goals and adding 2 assists. All of this is backed up by a solid pedigree for Liverpool’s Under-23s where he has scored 32 goals and provided 14 assists in 60 appearances.

Now the Mail Online’s Simon Jones has written that Southampton “have joined Leeds and Newcastle in the hunt to sign Liverpool forward Harry Wilson.” This interest will pit them against the Whites who have a long-held interest of their own in the free-scoring forward.

Liverpool are not looking at another loan for Wilson and will only move him out on a permanent deal. The cost of that deal, for all interested parties, will be £20m.

Would Marcelo Bielsa improve Harry Wilson even more?