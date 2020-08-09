Sunderland are ‘very interested’ in signing free agent goalkeeper Remi Matthews, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

The Black Cats are believed to be battling with Ipswich Town for the ‘keeper’s signature this summer.

Matthews, who is 26 years old, knows Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson well from playing under him at previous club Bolton Wanderers.

The stopper has spent the past two years with the Trotters and made 38 appearances for them last term as they were relegated to League Two under Keith Hill.

Parkinson loaned him for Bolton in August 2018 and he signed for them on a permanent basis five months later.

The Norfolk-born ‘keeper started his career at Norwich City but never played for their first-team. Instead, he enjoyed loan spells away from Carrow Road at Burton Albion, Doncaster Rovers, Hamilton Academical and Plymouth Argyle.

Sunderland need to sign a new goalkeeper with last season’s number one, Jon McLaughlin, leaving for Rangers when his contract expired. They therefore want someone to come in and compete with Lee Burge for the starting spot.

Matthews fits the bill for the North-East side as he has experience of playing in League One and impressed for Bolton despite their relegation.

Sunderland are hoping that next season is the year they get out of the third tier and have so far signed Bailey Wright and Aiden O’Brien this summer.

They are also now being linked with a move to re-sign Danny Graham, as covered by The72.

