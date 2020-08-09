Blackburn Rovers are interested in Manchester City goalkeeper Aro Muric, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Blackburn and Huddersfield still interested in keeper Iversen at Leicester. Expensive loan. Rovers also been lookin… https://t.co/3nBDVT3zSr (@reluctantnicko)

Rovers are also after Leicester City’s Daniel Iversen, but could opt for Muric if the Foxes’ man goes elsewhere or a deal proves too hard to strike.

Muric, who is 20 years old, is expected to be loaned out again by Manchester City to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

The Kosovo international spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest but only ended up making five appearances in all competitions. He started as their number one but a few mistakes led to him being dropped and used as a back-up to Brice Samba for the rest of his loan.

Blackburn could hand the 6ft 6inc ‘keeper a Championship lifeline this summer as they scour the market for goalkeeping options. Tony Mowbray’s men need a new ‘keeper or two with Christian Walton going back to Brighton and Hove Albion and Jayson Leutwiler being released.

Muric had spells at Grasshoppers and FC Zurich before City snapped him up in 2015. He has since played five times for the Premier League side and also had a loan spell away in Holland at NEC Breda during the 2018/19 campaign.

Blackburn could now hand him another chance on loan in the second tier.



