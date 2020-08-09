Leeds United fans are well known for voraciously using social media. When they were in the Championship, they were one of the biggest fanbases in Europe on social media. Then again, they’ve always taken more. They are particularly active on Twitter and they have been so with the #FreeBenWhite tag.

White has spent just one season at Elland Road, joining on a season-long loan from south coast side Brighton and Hove Albion. He arrived largely unknown and left as somewhat a hero in the eyes of all Leeds United fans.

He came as the replacement for the talismanic Pontus Jansson, who left for Brentford after falling out of favour with United coach Marcelo Bielsa. That clash of personalities meant that there was only one outcome – Jansson leaving in a hasty £5m transfer to London side Brentford.

Although relatively green, White had impressed in the Newport Town victory over Leeds in the FA Cup. Any such doubts about his ability were washed away with a series of impressive displays as the youngster shone. He featured in every minute of every game during the Whites promotion campaign.

Trouble with things that shine is that they catch the attention of others. That’s been the case with Ben White and sides such as Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly taking notice of him. His stock has risen so much that parent club Brighton are determined to keep a hold of him.

The thing there is that they haven’t been able to tie the 22-year-old down to an improved deal. Twice they have offered him new terms and twice he has turned the Seagulls down. Leeds United have Ben White as a priority; the West Yorkshire side has had two bids turned down for him.

With both sides at something of an impasse, Leeds United fans have leant their considerable weight to a campaign to raise awareness of the issue – hence the #FreeBenWhite campaign.

Leeds United fans take to Twitter and have #FreeBenWhite trending – some tweets

