Leeds United fans are well known for voraciously using social media. When they were in the Championship, they were one of the biggest fanbases in Europe on social media. Then again, they’ve always taken more. They are particularly active on Twitter and they have been so with the #FreeBenWhite tag.

White has spent just one season at Elland Road, joining on a season-long loan from south coast side Brighton and Hove Albion. He arrived largely unknown and left as somewhat a hero in the eyes of all Leeds United fans.

He came as the replacement for the talismanic Pontus Jansson, who left for Brentford after falling out of favour with United coach Marcelo Bielsa. That clash of personalities meant that there was only one outcome – Jansson leaving in a hasty £5m transfer to London side Brentford.

Although relatively green, White had impressed in the Newport Town victory over Leeds in the FA Cup. Any such doubts about his ability were washed away with a series of impressive displays as the youngster shone. He featured in every minute of every game during the Whites promotion campaign.

Trouble with things that shine is that they catch the attention of others. That’s been the case with Ben White and sides such as Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly taking notice of him. His stock has risen so much that parent club Brighton are determined to keep a hold of him.

The thing there is that they haven’t been able to tie the 22-year-old down to an improved deal. Twice they have offered him new terms and twice he has turned the Seagulls down. Leeds United have Ben White as a priority; the West Yorkshire side has had two bids turned down for him.

With both sides at something of an impasse, Leeds United fans have leant their considerable weight to a campaign to raise awareness of the issue – hence the #FreeBenWhite campaign.

Leeds United fans take to Twitter and have #FreeBenWhite trending – some tweets

On a Saturday night with Champions League football on, Leeds United fans have got #FreeBenWhite trending. Impressive commitment. pic.twitter.com/dG9XcbFYPe — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) August 8, 2020

***URGENT APPEAL*** Last seen in Marbella. Potential sightings around the Brighton area. He has been in contact with some people and has said he is being held against his will. Last seen wearing CHAMPIONS medal Please RT#FreeBenWhite pic.twitter.com/7kSG6OzVyk — Premier League Neil A 🏆 (@na1988198) August 8, 2020

I know there’s a lot going on in the world right now but I think this situation needs some attention… Poor Ben (below right) is being held against his will on the south coast of England, please help us get #FreeBenWhite trending to make as many people aware as possible 😔 pic.twitter.com/0QDnQjypCt — Sophie 🏆 (@Sophie_Martin90) August 8, 2020

– #BHAFC fans didn’t even know who Ben White was until he unleashed his immense talent under #bielsa at #LUFC. So pipe down and go sit on the beach. Here’s a few piccies of him loving life …. #FreeBenWhite pic.twitter.com/MswCPi02Mq — Victoria Jane Firth (@MissVJFxx) August 8, 2020

I know there is a lot going on right now, but @ben6white is being held hostage, so please help this to trend and together we can #FreeBenWhite pic.twitter.com/SSdTApaIlE — christopher wilson 💙💛 🇪🇺 (@cdwilson81) August 8, 2020

Just one tweet could help Ben become free from the shackles of Brighton. #FreeBenWhite — Lord Leeds (@leeds_lord) August 8, 2020

#freebenwhite is trending and it’s just another example of why I love being a Leeds fan 😂 #lufc — Adam (@Lufc1203) August 8, 2020

Dear @amnesty. At present there is a man being held captive against his will in Sussex. Help us get him safely back to Yorkshire #FreeBenWhite — TomDrawsThings (@TomDrawsThings) August 8, 2020

*SHOCKING* Young 22 year old footballer Ben White is being held against his will, being forced to work for peanuts. His captures are demanding a ransom in excess of £22m for his release. *Please RT* #FreeBenWhite #lufc pic.twitter.com/kgXXTVBB6F — BielsaCarajo 🇦🇷 (@carajo_bielsa) August 8, 2020

Leeds man holds back tears as hears of close family member going missing after family holiday, beloved to be held against his will in some backwater seaside town #FreeBenWhite pic.twitter.com/LEMcfqy7wQ — super_leeds (@soy_super_leeds) August 9, 2020

