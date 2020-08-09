Birmingham City could ‘snap up’ experienced defender Danny Fox, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Birmingham. Karanka could snap up Danny Fox on free after left Wigan. Worked together at Forest. Good man for nothing. (@reluctantnicko)

The veteran spent last season playing in the Championship for Wigan Athletic.

Fox, who is 33 years old, knows the new Birmingham boss Aitor Karanka well from playing under him at Nottingham Forest and they could now reunite in the Midlands.

Karanka is eager to bolster his newly inherited squad and bringing in Fox would boost their defensive options.

Fox is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has racked up just under 500 appearances to date.

The Scotland international started his career at Everton but didn’t make the grade at Goodison Park so left for Walsall in 2005. Coventry City snapped him up two years later and he impressed during his two years with the Sky Blues.

Celtic came calling in 2009 but he lasted just six months in Glasgow before dropping back down the border to join Burnley in the Premier League.

Spells at Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Wigan have followed for him and he will now be weighing up his next move.

Birmingham will be hoping Karanka is the man to guide them back to the Premier League after a lengthy absence. Fox would add more depth and experience to their squad.

In other Blues news, The72 picked out five players Karanka could sign.



Should BCFC target Fox?