Huddersfield Town are targeting a move for Leeds United goalkeeper Kamil Miazek, as per The Sun on Sunday (9.8.20, page 60).

The new Terriers boss Carlos Corberan knows the Polish stopper from his time as manager of Leeds Under-23’s and could sign him for his new side.

Corberan is expected to be busy over the coming weeks as he looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

Huddersfield battled against relegation in the Championship last season and are hoping for a better showing in the next campaign.

The Yorkshire side are in need of some reinforcements to their goalkeeping department with last season’s loan duo Jonas Lossl and Kamil Grabara returning to parent clubs Everton and Liverpool respectively.

That leaves a gap for Miazek, who could leave Marcelo Bielsa’s side for more game time. He is way down the pecking order and although he has been a regular for their Under-23’s over recent seasons, he has little chance of breaking into their first-team in the Premier League.

Miazek, who is 23 years old, joined Leeds on trial in 2017 before making a permanent switch shortly after having previously played as a youngster at GKS Belchatow, Feyenoord and Chojniczanka Chojnice.

Huddersfield are likely to use their newly-formed links with Leeds to bring a couple of players in this summer. Miazek would be a decent goalkeeping option for them and they have also been linked with Robbie Gotts, as covered by The72.

