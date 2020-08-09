Sunderland and Ipswich Town want to sign free agent striker Danny Graham, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

The experienced forward is available after being released by Blackburn Rovers and is weighing up his options at the moment.

Graham, who is 34 years old, played for Sunderland from 2013 to 2016 and they are being linked with a move to bring him back to the North East this summer.

However, he only scored once in 42 appearances for the Black Cats during his first spell and was loaned out to Hull City, Middlesbrough, Wolves and Blackburn.

The Gateshead-born striker has been on the books at Ewood Park for the past four years and was a decent servant to Rovers. He scored 50 goals for the Lancashire side since his permanent move there in 2016 and helped them gain promotion from League One two years ago.

Graham started his career with spells at Middlesbrough and Carlisle United before moving to Watford in 2009. He was prolific for the Hornets and scored 41 goals in 98 games to earn a move to the Premier League with Swansea City in 2011.

He then spent two years in Wales, bagging a combined 21 goals, before Sunderland signed him.

His first spell in the North-East didn’t work out for him but Graham has since impressed for Blackburn. The Black Cats could now hand him a second chance at the Stadium of Light, but face competition from Ipswich.

Where would you go?