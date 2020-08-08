Ben White arrived at Elland Road as a relative nobody; he left as a definite somebody. Such were his displays for the Whites, he elevated himself into the realm of Liverpool and Manchester City target. However, that hasn’t stopped Leeds United entering two bids for him according to SkySports.

White joined the Elland Road outfit as the de facto replacement for the departing Pontus Jansson. The big Swede was the mainstay of the Leeds United backline and many thought that White was a somewhat panic loan. Once they say him play, that doubt simply melted away.

He was the type of central defender perfectly suited to Marcelo Bielsa’s style of football. The Brighton loanee is as comfortable with the ball at his feet as he is making well-timed tackles. He played every minute or every Leeds United game last season, capping it all off with ‘striker’s goal’ in the 4-0, final game hammering of Charlton Athletic.

Big sides may be circling and looking at Ben White but that has not stopped Leeds United coveting plans of their own with Phil Hay saying that the Dorset-born youngster is high in their thinking – “a major priority.”

Hay says in his article for The Athletic (above) that the West Yorkshire side have entertained bids for White that “haven’t been successful.” Sky Sports elaborate on that by saying that United have had two bids turned down by Brighton and Hove Albion.

They write that “Leeds have had an improved £22m bid rejected” for Ben White after putting in a test-the-water bid of £18.5m with the Seagulls. They also add that Brighton is frantically trying to tie him down to a new deal with the youngster twice having turned down a new deal.

With this in mind, should Leeds United go in for another bid and hope it’s 3rd time lucky?

