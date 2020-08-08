He’s not yet signed a new deal for Leeds United but that hasn’t stopped the mind of Marcelo Bielsa thinking football. Negotiations have been had with the Argentine maestro and Phil Hay reports that it is likely that Bielsa will be formally announced before the Whites return to training of Wednesday. However, as can be seen below, Bielsa has been spotted swotting up on a possible target in an image uploaded to Reddit.

As one Reddit user, Jurdge, points out in a comment the player in question is Finn Ole Becker of German side St Pauli who play in the 2.Bundesliga competition.

Who is Finn Ole Becker – a snapshot

20-year-old Becker joined St Pauli on a free youth transfer from Holsatia Youth in July 2011. Since then he’s advanced through the youth ranks at the club and has been a first-team player since July 2018.

2018/19 saw him only make five appearances (1 assist) that came to just 300 minutes of 2.Bundesliga action. This season, the 2019/20 campaign, was his breakout campaign with the first team and saw him make 28 appearances (1 goal) and earn 1,789 minutes of league action.

Such has been the level of his performances, that he has continued his representation for Germany’s youth sides with four international appearances for the Under-19s. These appearances have come in games against the Czech Republic (4-2 win), Holland (1-2 win), Poland (3-4 loss) and Portugal (0-2 win).

Finn Ole Becker – digging deeper

The above graphic from Smarterscout shows that Becker likes to drop back from his more central midfield role to receive the ball and plays a range of short (blue), medium (green) and long (yellow) passes. The bulk of his passing is done in a more central area of the field, although he does drift to the right of the field where he prefers to play short passes.

Shooting-wise (grey), he isn’t afraid to take on shots from outside the area; these are from across the breadth of the penalty area itself. He has a 27% involvement in moves that ended in a St Pauli goal, a 45% involvement in movements ending in a shot and a 40% involvement in total xG.

Using Smarterscouts metrics (out-of-99), explained here on their FAQ page, Finn Ole Becker returns the following:

Disrupting opponent moves – 15

Recovery of moving ball – 58

Link-up passing – 58

Passing towards goal – 30

Dribbling – 69

Aerial Duels – 37

Receiving the ball (in the box): 25

Shooting – 53

View from The72

Bielsa is a football addict, he just cannot stop thinking about the game and its parameters. Despite not having signed to guide Leeds United in the Premier League, it hasn’t stopped the Argentinian from nipping into Costa for a brew and a quick look at a player profile pulled from the scouting database that Leeds United use. However, that isn’t to say that Leeds United are making a bid for Finn Ole Becker, but they are obviously aware of him.

