Northampton Town have signed Joseph Mills from Forest Green Rovers on a free transfer as confirmed by the club website.

The 30-year-old defender started at the Aston Villa academy but would end up switching to Southampton as a youngster. He’d make over 20 appearances for the Saints as well as spending time on loan at Scunthorpe United and Doncaster Rovers. After a short stint with Reading, he’d move on to Burnley though after a successful loan spell, he never made a league appearance for them. He’d go on to play for Oldham Athletic, Australian side Perth Glory and most recently Forest Green Rovers.

The famously vegan side had offered Mills a new deal but he has turned it down to sign a two-year contract with Northampton. The Cobblers were promoted to Sky Bet League One after winning the Sky Bet League Two play-offs and Mills will hope to keep them in that league.

After the signing was completed, Northampton head coach Keith Curle said: “Joseph adds an excellent balance to us and gives us real depth in the wide positions.

“He has a lot of experience and is a typical wing back, he is very good defensively but he loves to get forward too.

“He understands what we require from our wing backs, he will fit in well with the way we play and he produces quality in wide areas.”

Joseph is a very fit lad who plays with a lot of energy and, going forward, is someone who thrives on delivering balls in to the area and creating opportunities for the front players.

“He is a real leader, he captained his former club and he is a character who will fit in well in the dressing room.

“We are really pleased to sign Joseph who had attracted a lot of interest from other clubs, and our work to strengthen the squad remains ongoing.”

