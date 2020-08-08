Connor Brown is set to sign a new deal at Barrow, as per a report by the North-West Evening Mail.

The ex-Sheffield United and Oldham Athletic defender is staying for the Bluebirds’ first season back in the Football League.

Brown, who is 28 years old, has been on the books with the Cumbrian side for the past two seasons and helped them win the National League title last term under Ian Evatt.

David Dunn is the new face at Holker Street and he has signed seven players so far this summer.

Keeping Brown is another boost for Barrow going into next season and his new manager has said they are also looking into a new deal for Jack Hindle, as per the North-West Evening Mail: “Connor’s signing a new deal. I know Connor, and I’ve met Jack before I came in and seen a bit of him last year.

“He’s a great kid around the dressing room, I really like his personality, and Jack’s coming in to try and earn that contract and let me see what he’s got in pre-season.”

Brown started his career at local side Sheffield United but moved onto Oldham Athletic in 2012. He spent five years on the books with the Latics and played 98 games for them.

The full-back since dropped into non-league with spells at Guiseley and York City before joining Barrow two years ago.

He will now be looking forward to returning to the Football League with Barrow in the upcoming season.