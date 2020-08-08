Former Coventry City and Portsmouth midfielder Michael Doyle has penned a new deal with Notts County, as confirmed on the club’s official website.

Notts County’s defeat to Harrogate Town in the National League play-off final means they will be playing non-league football again next season. Ahead of next season, the Magpies have moved to tie down one of their key players to a new deal.

Veteran midfielder Michael Doyle, 39, has put pen to paper on a new deal with Notts County. The club confirmed the deal on their official club website on Saturday, eluding to mentioning how long the deal is.

Formerly of Coventry City and Portsmouth, Doyle spoke to the club’s official website upon the announcement. He said that he wants to play a part in their future and help them back to the Football League. He said:

“I’m delighted to be part of the club’s future. I can see success ahead over the next four-or-five years, I really can. The club has come a massively long way and the people in charge are making the right moves to take it forward.

“There are a lot of exciting times ahead for the supporters and on a personal level I just want to play a part in getting us back into the league and on the right footing.”

Doyle is a veteran of the Football League, spending most of his career in the divisions. After leaving Celtic as a youngster, Doyle went on to play for Coventry City, Leeds United, Sheffield United, Portsmouth and Notts County.

Now, he will be looking to help Notts County back to the Football League after penning a new deal.