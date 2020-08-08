Sheffield Wednesday are in the middle of a rebuild and we’re going to recommend some players they should look at.

Previously, we looked at the free agents that Sheffield Wednesday should sign. This was on the presumption that they’d have a very small budget this season because of Financial Fair Play restrictions and the lack of revenue due to the Coronavirus.

But we have seen that Wednesday might have some money to spend this summer. They spent a fee to bring Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to the club from Manchester City, so there might actually be some money in the kitty to bring players in.

So let’s look at the players in the league below that could be ready to make the step up to the Sky Bet Championship. Dele-Bashiru shouldn’t be the only central midfielder coming in this year and there are a few players in the division below that might just be the key to Wednesday getting up the table again.