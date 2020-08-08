Huddersfield Town have poured cold water on speculation linking them with a move for Kevin Stewart, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

The Terriers have been linked with a move for the ex-Premier League midfielder but have insisted they are not pursuing a deal to sign him.

Stewart, who is 26 years old, is a free agent after being released by Hull City following their relegation to League One. He is weighing up his options at the moment.

The London-born man joined the Tigers three years ago from Liverpool in a deal that saw Andy Robertson go the other way to Anfield.

Stewart struggled with injuries during his time at the KCOM Stadium but managed to play 77 games for the East Yorkshire outfit during his time at the club, chipping in with three goals.

He started his career at Tottenham Hotspur but never made a senior appearance. He had a loan spell at Crewe Alexandra before Liverpool signed him in 2014.

Stewart played 20 games for the Reds and also had stints away at Cheltenham Town, Burton Albion and Swindon Town before leaving on a permanent basis for Hull.

Huddersfield will be hoping for a better season next term after battling relegation for much of the past campaign. They have a new boss in ex-Leeds United Under-23’s boss Carlos Corberan and are in the hunt for some more signings.

However, it appears Stewart will not be making the move to the Terriers.

