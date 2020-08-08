According to a report from the Shields Gazette, goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is in talks over a new deal with Newcastle United and is “set” for a fresh loan move to Swansea City.

Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman enjoyed a thoroughly successful loan spell with Swansea City in the 2019/20 campaign. The Newcastle United man impressed in between the sticks for Steve Cooper’s side and the Swans have been linked with a return swoop for the ‘keeper.

Now, it has been reported that Woodman is set to make a return to the Liberty Stadium. The Sheilds Gazette has said that Newcastle are in talks over a new deal to extend Woodman’s stay at St James’ Park, opening the door for a loan return to Swansea City.

After a successful loan spell, Swansea fans will be happy to hear this latest update. Cooper is a big fan of Woodman and he has become a popular figure amongst fans, often speaking about how much he has enjoyed his time on loan with the club.

Injury kept Woodman out of the final five games of the full season, but he managed to notch up 43 Championship appearances over the course of the campaign. In the process, he kept an impressive 13 clean sheets.

Now, with a return to Swansea rumoured to be on the cards, it awaits to be seen if a deal can be struck for Woodman to return to south Wales this summer.

