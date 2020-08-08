Speaking to BBC Sport, Wigan Athletic goalkeeper David Marshall has admitted he “would love” to return to the top end of the Championship.

After Wigan Athletic’s relegation to League One, a whole host of players could make summer moves away from the club. Ranging from young talents to senior stars, multiple Latics players have been linked with moves away from the DW Stadium.

Now, goalkeeper David Marshall has revealed that he would love to make a return to the Championship. Speaking about his situation, Marshall said his future his out of his hands but would like to be playing in the upper echelons of the second tier again. He said:

“The administrators will now have to make big decisions. They were keen to stress that players would have to go simply for the benefit of the club.

“Everybody wants to play at the highest level. It’s out of your hands, but there are a lot of lads there who feel they did enough to be at least Championship players. I would love to get to the stage again where you’re competing at the top of the Championship. I had that for so long in my career in England.”

Marshall, 35, has been with Wigan Athletic since joining from Hull City on a free transfer last summer. The Scotland international still has a year remaining on his deal with the club, so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out this summer.

