Bristol Rovers have completed a move to sign Jayden Mitchell-Lawson from Derby County on loan for the season as confirmed by the club website.

The 20-year-old winger actually started his career in the Swindon Town academy but was signed up by Derby’s own academy in 2016. He would then progress through the youth system and he has started to play in cup matches for the Rams, notably against East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest in 2019.

His first loan spell came at Bristol Rovers as he signed for them in January 2020. He was showing a lot of promise during that spell but before he could hit top gear, the season was ended due to the Coronavirus. The Gas liked what they saw and have now brought Mitchell-Lawson back to the club for the season. They’ll be hoping to see more of the form that he showed towards what would end up being the close of the season.

After the signing was completed, Bristol Rovers head coach Ben Garner said: “We are delighted to welcome Jayden back to Bristol Rovers.

“The simple fact is that we really wanted him to return & he also really wanted to come back to us so everyone is very happy.

“Jayden showed his incredible potential last season where he improved significantly in a short space of time. I fully expect him to go from strength to strength this season & to be a real asset for us. He has a great attitude & is another player joining us with the right hunger & ambition.”

