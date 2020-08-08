Middlesbrough are looking at Cardiff City’s Junior Hoilett as a potential target according to a report from the Teesside Gazette.

Middlesbrough’s future is now looking more certain after they extended the contract of Neil Warnock. He had been appointed to make sure the Boro weren’t relegated from the Sky Bet Championship and after ensuring that, he is now tasked with getting the Teesside club back involved with the fight for promotion. Warnock knows though he’ll have to recruit to make the squad stronger and he has been looking towards a familiar face.

According to this report, Middlesbrough are considering making a move for Hoilett. He is a player that Warnock knows very well. They have worked together twice before, once at QPR and then again at Cardiff where the winger currently remains. While Hoilett never reached the heights many thought he would when he was just starting out at Blackburn Rovers, he is still one of the better wingers at this level and has performed well for Cardiff over the years.

Hoilett is still a regular for Cardiff even under current head coach Neil Harris, which means any potential move might be tricky. What Middlesbrough will be hoping is that his contract situation might tempt the Bluebirds to cash in. The Canadian international only has a year left on his contract and now that he is in his thirties, Cardiff may think that cashing in now before the decline starts might be a smart move for them. It does remain to be seen if Cardiff are willing to sell though.

