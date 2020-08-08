Gary Caldwell is interested in a return to Wigan Athletic, according to a report by Wigan Today.

Leam Richardson is currently in caretaker charge of the Latics but a managerial vacancy will arise if he follows Paul Cook out of the exit door.

Wigan will be playing in League One next season following their relegation after their points deduction last term.

Caldwell, who is 38 years old, guided the North West side to promotion to the Championship in 2016 and is open to a return to the DW Stadium to help steady the ship in the next campaign.

The Scotsman spent five years as a player at Wigan and made 109 appearances, helping them win the FA Cup in 2013. He also played for the likes of Hibs and Celtic.

Caldwell was handed the manager’s job in April 2015 and despite the Latics slipping into League One, he was able to re-build that summer and lead them to an immediate promotion.

He was sacked in October 2016 after a poor start to the next season in the Championship but got back into the dugout three months later at Chesterfield.

Caldwell’s spell at the Spirerites lasted eight months and he then returned for a stint in Scotland at Partick Thistle before being dismissed in September last year.

He has a point to prove with his previous two stints not working out and is an option for Wigan should they opt for a new manager this summer.

Would you take Caldwell back, Wigan fans?