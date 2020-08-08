Watford remain in the hunt for a new manager to lead them into the Championship next season. Here is an updated five potential candidates for the job-

Vladimir Ivic- He is currently one of the front runners for the Hornets’ vacant position. The 43-year-old has previously managed in Greece and Israel at PAOK and Maccabi Tel-Aviv respectively and is currently available.

Luca Gotti- The Italian manages Udinese at the moment, a club Watford have links with. He has got past experience of managing the likes of Italy Under-17’s, Treviso and Triestina.

Gerhard Struber- He has done an impressive job at fellow second tier side Barnsley and kept them up against the odds last season. The Austrian has been linked with the Watford job and the Tykes will be desperate to keep him at Oakwell this summer. Could the Hornets lure him to Vicarage Road?

Chris Hughton- The experienced boss has been out of the dugout for a year now having parted company with Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of the 2018/19 campaign. He has won promotion to the Premier League with Newcastle United and Brighton in the past, as well as managing Norwich City and Birmingham City too, and is a decent option.

Paul Cook- He is weighing up his next move after leaving Wigan Athletic. The ex-Chesterfield and Portsmouth boss deserves another job in the Championship based on the work he did at the DW Stadium and could potentially be on Watford’s radar.



Will Watford mount a promotion push next season?