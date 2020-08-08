Nottingham Forest are closing in on the signing of Levadiakos striker Fotis Ioannidis, as per a report by Nottinghamshire Live.

The Reds are yet to make a signing this summer but are set to boost their attacking options by bringing the youngster to the City Ground.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side are looking to bounce back from last season where they narrowly missed out on the Play-Offs and mount another promotion push.

Ioannidis, who is 20 years old, is believed to have had other interest in him but Forest look poised to win the race for his signature.

The Greece Under-21 international scored five goals in the Greek second tier in the past campaign. He still has a year left on his contract at Levadiakos but it appears they are going to cash in on him now to avoid losing him for nothing in 2021.

Ioannidis started his career in the academy at Olympiacos Chalkida before joining Levadiakos four years ago. He has since broken into their first-team and was a regular last term.

His father, Vasilis, was also a footballer and spent his playing days at Olympiakos and Panionios.

Forest fans will be hoping they are busy in the transfer window over the coming weeks to add more quality to their ranks. They will also be keen on keeping hold of some of their key assets such as Matty Cash, who has been the subject of a move from Premier League side Sheffield United.

