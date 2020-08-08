Hearts want to sign Stephen Kingsley on a free transfer, according to a report by the Edinburgh Evening News.

The left-back is a free agent after being released by Hull City in June.

Kingsley, who is 26 years old, is weighing up his options at the moment and could be handed a move back up the border this summer.

The Scotland international started his career at Falkirk and went onto make 108 appearances for them before the Swansea City came calling in 2014.

Loan spells away from the Welsh side followed at Yeovil Town and Crewe Alexandra before he played 19 times for Swansea’s first-team.

Hull lured him to the Championship in 2017 but he struggled with injuries during his three seasons in East Yorkshire, playing just 44 times.

There was not much surprise when the Tigers opted to part company with Kingsley when his contract at the KCOM Stadium expired but it was a shame that his move there didn’t work out.

Hearts are aiming for an immediate return to the Scottish Premiership next season and are in the hunt for some signings. They are a decent option for Kingsley and he would benefit from a year playing regular football to help him get his career back on track.

Kingsley’s previous club Hull had a busy day yesterday as they gear up for their upcoming League One campaign by snapping up full-backs Lewie Coyle and Josh Emmanuel.

In other Tigers news, Leeds United are being linked with a move for Leo da Silva Lopes, as covered by The72.

Should Hearts sign Kingsley?