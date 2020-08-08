Leeds United are ‘poised’ to secure a deal to sign Joe Gelhardt from Wigan Athletic, as per a report by the Daily Star.

The Whites are set to complete the signing of the attacker over the coming days for a fee of £900,000.

Gelhardt, who is 18 years old, is highly-rated by Wigan and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

The Liverpool-born forward joined the Latics’ academy at the age of 10 and has since risen up through their ranks, being a key player at all youth levels. Gelhardt has also represented England at U16, U17 and most recently U18 level.

He signed his first scholarship contract with the North West side in November 2017 which was then made into a professional deal in August 2018 until 2021. He was handed his Wigan debut in the same month in a League Cup tie against Rotherham United at home.

Gelhardt has since made numerous cameo appearances and scored his first senior goal for them against Hull City at the KCOM Stadium in September last year to earn his side a point.

Wigan have resigned to losing him this summer after slipping into League One and Leeds appear to have won the race to land his signature.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are preparing for life in the Premier League next season and Gelhardt is a decent long-term option for the Yorkshiremen.

