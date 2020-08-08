According to a report from Bristol Live, Bristol City have offered the head coach’s role at Ashton Gate to caretaker boss Dean Holden.

After the departure of Lee Johnson, Bristol City have made offered caretaker boss Dean Holden the role as head coach of the Robins. Holden took charge on a temporary basis and now it has been revealed the club want him to lead the club on a long-term deal.

Bristol Live reported the news on the offer on Friday night. The report adds that Holden, formerly of Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United, will take the weekend to weigh up whether or not he wants the job on a permanent basis.

This would be the highest level Holden has managed at in his career to date. He spent a stint as Oldham Athletic’s manager after spells as the Latics’ assistant boss and caretaker manager, also spending time with Walsall as assistant manager.

An announcement could be made in the early stages of next week, with it being claimed that Holden is likely to accept the offer to become the Robins’ new head coach.

With an offer on the table, it will be interesting to see if Holden takes up the role as Bristol City’s new head coach. In his role as caretaker, he lead Bristol City to two wins, two draws and one loss.

Bristol City fans, would you welcome the appointment of Holden? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Bristol City news, one of the club’s young defenders has made a loan move away from Ashton Gate – find out more here.

Would you like to see Holden become Bristol City's new head coach?