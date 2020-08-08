Former Luton Town and Lincoln City striker Ollie Palmer has joined AFC Wimbledon, as confirmed on the club’s official website.

Attacker Ollie Palmer’s stint with Crawley Town came to an end earlier this summer and now, it has been confirmed that he has signed for a new side. AFC Wimbledon have moved to bring in Palmer on a free transfer.

Palmer becomes the Dons’ fourth signing of the summer transfer window, adding some firepower to Glyn Hodges’ attacking ranks.

Upon the announcement of Palmer’s arrival, Dons boss Hodges said that he is hoping Palmer’s goals can put Wimbledon in “a good place” next season. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“Ollie has scored a lot of goals in League 2 and he’s a good size, a target man. If he can bring his goals for us this season we will be in a good place.

“Ollie is a player we targeted early and he’s living locally as well, which fits the bill. Now that he has agreed to come we can’t wait to get working with him. He adds a nice balance to the squad. We’ve been given the funds and when someone we wanted has become available the club have done it.

“We are moving to a new stadium and hopefully we will have a good team to play there.”

Palmer started out in non-league football before earning a move to Mansfield Town in 2013. Since then, the 28-year-old has gone on to play for Grimsby Town, Leyton Orient, Luton Town, Lincoln City and most recently, Crawley Town.

Palmer has notched up 54 goals and 24 assists in 249 League Two appearances and will be hoping to bring his goalscoring form to the third tier with Wimbledon.

